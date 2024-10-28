Canadians will turn clocks back this week for Daylight Saving Time 2024

Changes to Daylight Saving Time took effect in March 2024, moving parts of the world an hour forward. Soon, you'll turn back your clocks.

On March 10, Canadians in regions where the time change is applicable were grumpy with a capital G.

"Daylight Saving Time is so useless. Why Canada can't get rid of this bullcrap," one person wrote on X the very day that the time change kicked in.

I prefer DST, absolutely love it, and want it year round. When light lingers into the evening, dining out and socializing are more pleasant than in total darkness. Morning light is wasted in the workplace cycle. — Old Sanuk (@OldSanuk) March 11, 2024

There have been petitions to stop the practice altogether for years, and they make the rounds every year.

Yes, the first month sounds hard. And several months later, operating on just one less hour of sleep still stings a bit, but not for long.

Clocks are scheduled to return that precious daylight hour to Canadians this week.

Daylight Saving Time changes affect six time zones across the country: Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern and Atlantic. Newfoundland DST is also 30 minutes behind Atlantic time.

According to timeanddate.com, time changes are scheduled for November 3. At 2 a.m. local time, change the clocks to 1 a.m.

The website states, "Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 3, 2024, than the day before. There will be more light in the morning and less light in the evening."

Canadian regions that don't observe Daylight Saving Time include most of Saskatchewan, some parts of Quebec and B.C., all of Yukon, and Nunavut's Southampton Island.

So, unless you're in these parts, set a reminder to turn your wristwatch and the clocks in your home back. There's just over a month left.

