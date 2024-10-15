Canada just got a 10 kg pure gold coin and the price tag is astonishing

Collectors will definitely need serious funds to be able to acquire Canada's latest stunning coin.

On Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed its Opulence Collection, which is described as a highly exclusive selection of pure gold and platinum luxury coins.

One of the coins is so exclusive, you won't be able to buy it online or in stores.

"The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)" is a one-of-a-kind 10 kg 99.99 per cent pure gold coin with a design honouring Pacific Northwest Coast artistic tradition.

Designed by the acclaimed Haida master carver Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart), the coin is a tribute to the salmon's role in nature and in the Haida way of life.

"We are proud to see our skill showcased on rare and luxurious works of numismatic art, especially on the one-of-a-kind gold masterpiece that honours the spirit and talent of master Haida carver Chief 7IDANsuu," said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Mint, in a statement.

The design

Crafted from 10 kg pure Canadian gold, "The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)" re-creates carved images from the original red cedar panel carved by Chief 7IDANsuu on its reverse (tail side).

According to the Mint, the design depicts traditional Haida figures — a Shaman, the Beaver, Raven, Eagle, Frog, Orca and Mother Bear with cubs. Their lives deeply depend on the Salmon, which is represented in human and animal form along the edge of the coin.

Besides being made of pure gold, what makes this coin live up to the collection's opulent name is the six pearlescent pieces of responsibly sourced abalone shell inlaid along its edge. The shape evokes the Haida copper shields that serve as traditional markers of wealth.

On the head side, you'll find the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, surrounded by an engraving of subtle sketch lines from the original carving.

Even the packaging is unique. It's encased in a luxury collector's box made of red cedar, topped with a decorated Haida copper shield fashioned by Chief 7IDANsuu.

Inside the box, the coin is displayed in a square capsule enclosure, accompanied by a serialized certificate in a hardcover book format.

How can you collect the coin?

You'll definitely need to be opulent to be able to collect this coin. The Mint has partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House to sell "The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)" through a live auction on November 20, 2024.

According to the Mint's site, the coin is literally one of a kind, limited to a mintage of one, and at face value, it's priced at $100,000.

But who knows how much it'll actually be auctioned off for?

The Mint says collectors interested in bidding on the coin can register for the auction with Heffel.

Don't have the kind of cash to get in a bidding war? There's also a version of "The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)" you can now order directly from the Mint over the phone or online.

Limited to a mintage of only 38 worldwide are one-kilo, 99.95 per cent pure platinum renditions of the luxury coin.

"These coins' proof finish is also enhanced with shimmering pieces of responsibly [sourced] abalone," said the Mint. "Nestled in a removable tray, each coin is presented in a cabinet-style case and accompanied by a booklet certifying its authenticity, as well as a pair of gloves for safely handling these treasures."

However, it still costs a pretty penny, retailing for $89,999.95.

If these coins are out of your tax bracket, keep an eye out for Canada's latest circulation toonie that you could get for free in your change.