Toronto just got a new waterfront park that's been years in the making

A brand-new waterfront park has just opened in Toronto, creating a serene community space to a previously underutilized area.

Officially opening to the public on Oct. 4, Bathurst Quay Common is the latest breathtaking addition to the city's waterfront, offering unparalleled views of Lake Ontario, the city skyline to the east and planes taking off at Billy Bishop Airport — that is, if it sticks around.

Located at 1 Eireann Quay, the park sits between the Billy Bishop Ferry Terminal to the west and Ireland Park to the east, bordered by an imposing, yet breathtaking, stacked limestone wall bearing the names of Irish immigrants who died trying to reach Toronto during the 1847 typhus epidemic.

The old Canada Malting Silos also create a sort of barrier between Bathurst Quay and the rest of the city, offering a stark industrial juxtaposition to the park’s otherwise clean and contemporary design.

The silos aren't merely there as a skeleton, though — there are plans for some of the interior to be redeveloped as an exhibition space for OCAD.

Designed by landscape architecture firm, PFS Studio, the park features ample public seating the comes in the form of cheerful, red tables and chairs as well as Muskoka-esque chairs that serenely gaze out over the water.

The park also features a sun deck and long benches, reminiscent of boardwalks or cottage docks, that can offer additional seating or platforms for performances.

Along the water, you'll find an illuminated walkway featuring two-toned stonework in the shape of maple leafs, complimenting the park’s diverse population of over 2000 plants, elm and maple trees.

As stunning as the park already is, though, there’s more in store for the area to bring it to its full potential as a public space.

In 2025, a new arts and cultural centre operated by the Canada Ireland Foundation will open up in the Corleck Heritage building on the property, hosting year-round art, cultural and community programming for members of the community and beyond to engage in.

The park is part of a larger neighbourhood revitalization that will see 3 acres of land surrounding the Canada Malting Silos land, including even more green spaces, locations for community programming and facilities that will support the neighbourhood's schools and services.

You can learn more about the Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Revitalization plan on this website.