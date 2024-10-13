City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bathurst quay common

Toronto just got a new waterfront park that's been years in the making

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A brand-new waterfront park has just opened in Toronto, creating a serene community space to a previously underutilized area.

Officially opening to the public on Oct. 4, Bathurst Quay Common is the latest breathtaking addition to the city's waterfront, offering unparalleled views of Lake Ontario, the city skyline to the east and planes taking off at Billy Bishop Airport — that is, if it sticks around.

bathurst quay commonLocated at 1 Eireann Quay, the park sits between the Billy Bishop Ferry Terminal to the west and Ireland Park to the east, bordered by an imposing, yet breathtaking, stacked limestone wall bearing the names of Irish immigrants who died trying to reach Toronto during the 1847 typhus epidemic.

bathurst quay commonsThe old Canada Malting Silos also create a sort of barrier between Bathurst Quay and the rest of the city, offering a stark industrial juxtaposition to the park’s otherwise clean and contemporary design.

The silos aren't merely there as a skeleton, though — there are plans for some of the interior to be redeveloped as an exhibition space for OCAD.

bathurst quay commonDesigned by landscape architecture firm, PFS Studio, the park features ample public seating the comes in the form of cheerful, red tables and chairs as well as Muskoka-esque chairs that serenely gaze out over the water.

bathurst quay commonThe park also features a sun deck and long benches, reminiscent of boardwalks or cottage docks, that can offer additional seating or platforms for performances.

bathurst quay commonAlong the water, you'll find an illuminated walkway featuring two-toned stonework in the shape of maple leafs, complimenting the park’s diverse population of over 2000 plants, elm and maple trees.

As stunning as the park already is, though, there’s more in store for the area to bring it to its full potential as a public space.

bathurst quay commonIn 2025, a new arts and cultural centre operated by the Canada Ireland Foundation will open up in the Corleck Heritage building on the property, hosting year-round art, cultural and community programming for members of the community and beyond to engage in.

bathurst quay commonsThe park is part of a larger neighbourhood revitalization that will see 3 acres of land surrounding the Canada Malting Silos land, including even more green spaces, locations for community programming and facilities that will support the neighbourhood's schools and services.

You can learn more about the Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Revitalization plan on this website.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just got a new waterfront park that's been years in the making

Here's why swarms of giant birds are being seen in Ontario skies right now

A parasitic fungus is turning Ontario creepy crawlies into suicidal zombies

Three different Ontario LRT lines are now in major trouble

Shocking hit-and-run video shows Ontario driver try to flee in totalled truck

Canada now has universal pharmacare here's how it will affect you

Alleged drunk driver crashes then tries to flee through Ontario police station

Northern Lights took over Ontario skies in rare show and the photos are out of this world