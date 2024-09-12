The TTC is taking free Wi-Fi out of subway stations and Toronto's feelings are mixed

The TTC is abandoning its TConnect program that has provided free Wi-Fi to commuters at select subway stations for years, and while a few riders are a little disappointed, most seem to understand the move.

Per the Star, which broke the news Thursday, the "chronically" underfunded service is being utilized far less than it once was, largely due to the recent introduction of Rogers 5G wireless.

It has also been extremely prone to hackers and is generally not very dependable — something that residents seem to agree with now that they're on the topic.

Finally. A unreliable service meets it's maker — Social Justice Warrior (@sjwkto) September 12, 2024

"I guaranteed Rogers and the TTC could have ended the free Wi-Fi without a single person knowing because it never works anyway," one person joked in response to the update on X.

"Hated connecting to it... also, there's service underground now," another added, while yet another called TConnect "terrible" and "inconsistent" and pointed out that "they're not killing data in the tunnels."

One person suggested that it's "not the worst thing to happen," given that full mobile coverage in the city's subway tunnels is on the way, with transit users already able to get service on key chunks of the subterranean network.

Like I still don’t like the idea of a public offering being nixxed for private devices suffice but on the other this always felt like stop gap for actual cell service. — Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) September 12, 2024

Some, though, are far less accepting of the decision, which was apparently made by the TTC, with Rogers happy to upgrade the equipment — for a hefty price tag of $17 million, of course.

Passenger advocacy group TTCriders was predictably upset, writing on X that "public wi-fi should be expanded, not cut" and that it was dubious that the continuation of the Wi-Fi program wasn't included in the 5G deal between the TTC and Rogers.

Hmm maybe make it better then people will use it?? https://t.co/0PNu3UKlEP — modernplate (@themodernplate) September 12, 2024

Quite a few chimed in to say that having Wi-Fi at subway stations is pretty standard in places around the world, and that going without it takes away from our self-proclaimed reputation as a "world-class city."

the "world-class city" they keep telling us that we live in.... https://t.co/V139bMYGCk — Minister of Digital Snobbery (@missladyniobe) September 12, 2024

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells blogTO that a staggering 65 per cent reduction in usage since the 5G rollout is just one part of why TConnect is getting nixed by year's end.

"When comparing subway trips to total logins, we know TConnect is only being used on two per cent of trips," he says.

"Additionally, there were concerns about the age of the technology and infrastructure related to reliability/performance and security for users. And, it was not included in the original TTC wireless contract with BAI – it was an add-on BAI rolled out and funded through pop-up advertising."

He adds that the $17 million "does not feel like a wise investment," and that the commission feels its customers would likely rather those funds be spent on offering "safe and reliable transit service" over anything else.

Details about the change will be shared in the coming months, with Green noting that the agency will continue to "explore opportunities to enhance connectivity on the TTC and improve the customer experience in the process" as it works toward full 5G coverage.