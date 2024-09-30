These provinces observe stat holidays for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Canada designated September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021 and has observed it as a federal statutory holiday ever since.

Converting the day formerly known as Orange Shirt Day to a holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendations in 2015.

The day's purpose is to reflect on the atrocities Canada committed against Indigenous peoples. This year, it will fall on a Monday.

Schools nationwide will close, and many people will get the day off work with pay — but not everyone.

Truth and Reconciliation Day is a federal holiday on which postal workers, federal government staffers, and bank employees are given the day off.

However, only four provinces/territories will grant all workers the day off. In parts where September 30 is not a holiday, employers mainly decide whether to grant the day off.

Here's what workers can expect across the country:

British Columbia

September 30 is a statutory holiday for all workers in B.C.

B.C. passed legislation to make that the case in March 2023.

"Enshrining National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in B.C. law will give more people the chance to commemorate the history and legacy of the residential school system on September 30 each year," wrote the provincial government, adding that this will be done by creating a new act — the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act — making amendments to the Employment Standards Act.

"Having a provincial statutory holiday means eligible B.C. workers will be able to observe September 30 with a paid day off or receive payment at premium rates if required to work," officials said.

In 2022, B.C. officials consulted with Indigenous partners and communities across the province, including residential school survivors, about how best to observe September 30.

The groups said that the creation of a new provincial statutory holiday was a way for B.C. residents to partake in events on the day as well as "publicly acknowledge the history and harms of the residential school system and commit to deepening their own understanding of how these institutions continue to impact Indigenous communities."

Alberta

The Alberta government has not designated September 30 a statutory holiday, leaving the decision on whether workers have the day off up to employers.

However, the province does commemorate the day as a "direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action 80, which called for a day to commemorate the history and legacy of residential schools."

The Alberta government's website states, "In Alberta, we commemorate the day every year and encourage people to participate in events close to them. "

Saskatchewan

September 30 is not a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan, either.

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 is a statutory holiday for employees in federally regulated workplaces. It is not a public holiday under The Saskatchewan Employment Act, therefore it is not a minimum requirement to provincially regulated employers and employees," reads the province's official website.

"However, it may be observed in provincial workplaces, such as by an employer's policy or a collective bargaining agreement that includes the observance of federal statutory holidays."

Manitoba

This year, September 30 will be an official statutory holiday for Manitobans. Legislation was passed last year to observe the day as a holiday across the province.

Ontario

September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario.

Like many other provinces, employers may agree to give staff the day off, especially if it is required by collective agreements.

"This is a day to reflect on the tragic legacy of the residential school system and the ways it continues to affect Indigenous Peoples in Canada. It is a day to mourn the children who did not return from residential school and to honour the survivors, their families, and the resilience of their communities," reads a 2023 statement from Ontario's three chief justices.

Québec

September 30 is not a provincial holiday in Québec.

New Brunswick

The provincial government has not designated Truth and Reconciliation Day a holiday, but city governments in Moncton and Fredericton have given municipal workers the day off.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia officially recognizes September 30 as a holiday.

"Provincial government offices, public schools, and regulated childcare will be closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day," reads a release from the province. "Businesses are not required to close and have the choice to remain open."

However, Truth and Reconciliation Day is not one of the general (paid) holidays listed in the Nova Scotia Labour Standards Code, notes the province.

Prince Edward Island

September 30 is a statutory holiday for all workers in PEI.

Canada's smallest province recognizes Truth and Reconciliation as a holiday and will close schools and government offices.

"On this solemn day, we honour and remember the thousands of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children who suffered and died at Indian Residential Schools, Indian Day Schools and other related institutions. We also uplift and support the Survivors, families and communities who live with the intergenerational trauma linked to these experiences and who are still searching for truth, justice and healing," said Senator Brian Francis in a previous press release.

"Let's also take real steps to build a more equitable and inclusive future for generations to come."

Newfoundland and Labrador

September 30 has been designated a government holiday — but not a statutory holiday — in Newfoundland and Labrador. Schools and government offices will close, but private-sector workplaces can remain open.

Yukon

September 30 is a statutory holiday for all workers in Yukon.

Government of Yukon offices, schools and courts will be closed on September 30, while private-sector employers can observe the day at their discretion.

"As a federal statutory day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation applies to employees of the federal government and federally regulated industries," reads a previous release from the territorial government.

"As on all other statutory holidays in the Yukon, retailers can remain open as long as they pay their employees according to law," says the Retail Council of Canada.

Northwest Territories

September 30 is a statutory holiday for all workers in the Northwest Territories.

After the Canadian government deemed September 30 a statutory holiday in 2021, the Government of the Northwest Territories conducted engagement with

Indigenous governments and organizations, businesses, industry organizations and labour groups, non-profit organizations, community governments, and the general public on whether it should amend the Employment Standards Act to establish September 30 as a statutory holiday, and to "ensure the holiday would be observed in a way that considers and respects their views."

In July 2022, the NWT government finally amended its Employment Standards Act to add the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to the list of statutory holidays.

Nunavut

In August 2022, Nunavut amended its Labour Standards, Legislations, and Public Service Acts to designate September 30 as a statutory holiday in the territory.

This applies to Nunavut public services employees and employees of territorially regulated businesses.

"Observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, acknowledging the harm from residential schools, and ensuring there is a day to remember and reflect on this dark period of Canada and Nunavut's history is consistent with Inuuqatigiitsiarniq and promotes reconciliation and healing," a public service announcement from the territorial government reads.

