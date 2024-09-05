Toronto under attack as wasps undergo their annual feeding frenzy

With just a summer season coming to an end, you might be eager to take advantage of the last couple of days of outdoor socializing you have before cooler temperatures take over.

However, it is precisely this time of year when practically every backyard BBQ, patio dinner and picnic in Toronto is invaded by swarms of aggressive wasps as they partake in their annual feeding frenzy.

In September, there's not much food left for wasps to eat, which is why the annoying hornets love to pop up at your outdoor functions — especially if you're sipping on a sweet drink or cooking food.

Wasps are attracted to sugary foods and drinks, especially those containing high fructose corn syrup, as well as garbage, decomposing meats, perfumes and cologne.

the first two weeks in september aka when toronto belongs to the wasps — Katie Heindl (@wtevs) September 4, 2024

The insects are particularly annoying between the months of August and September, when their nests reach their maximum size and more of them hunt for high-protein foods for their larvae.

The end of the summer season also marks the point when male wasps are born and leave the nest in search of females to make new queens.

Dear wasps of Toronto: I am not in fact a giant flower. Please stop circling/buzzing/landing on me every time I leave my home. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ruth Kapelus (@RuthKapelus) August 31, 2024

Despite being a nuisance at your outdoor parties, wasps play important roles as pollinators and continue to be beneficial for the province's ecosystem.

At outdoor events during this time, your best bet is to tightly cover and seal food to keep wasps at bay. If you come into contact with the insects, make sure to remain calm and move slowly to avoid being stung, as wasps are known to be aggressive and won't hesitate to inject their venom into you if they feel threatened.

Unlike bees, wasps have the potential to sting you more than once, and reactions to stings can vary drastically.

toronto has a WASP problem and nobody is talking about it 🐝 — 🥜 (@robbiepeters21) August 10, 2024

Some people just experience minor swelling, redness and itching at the sting site, while some folks have more severe reactions like anaphylaxis.

If you experience severe symptoms like unusual swelling, itching, dizziness or shortness of breath after a wasp sting, make sure to get medical attention right away.

Despite their territorial and aggressive behaviour in the late summer, rest assured that the bugs' presence will dramatically fade by the fall. For now, just try your best to enjoy your sugary drinks and foods indoors.