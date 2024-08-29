Alleged drunk driver in Ontario tries to start car missing its engine after crash

A hard-to-believe clip being shared across local social media on Thursday adds fuel to the argument that Toronto-area drivers truly are some of the worst and are among the most likely to put themselves and others in danger by flouting the rules of the road.

The short video, shared to X on Thursday afternoon, shows what a person on the scene claimed was a drunk driver trying to start his car after a collision in Brampton despite the fact that his engine was clearly not where it should be.

"This guy's trying to drive," the person filming keeps repeating, appalled, as he approaches the damaged vehicle that is stalled on top of a traffic median.

As he pans past the persistent driver in the front seat and walks around the dark grey sedan, it becomes evident how bad the accident must have been, with the entire front end badly crumpled and the engine nowhere to be seen.

Another crashed car is shown at the intersection just a few metres back, along with assorted debris on the roadway.

Brampton is not a real place https://t.co/LnmamdK1gq — Jer 🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@JeremyPynenburg) August 29, 2024

The panicked driver at one point asks the cameraman to "hook him up" as he sits behind the wheel of the undrivable automobile, peeking out from behind the deployed side curtain airbags.

While it looks like some type of responders were present at the time, it is unclear what the end result of the incident was, or even where, exactly, it took place.

But, commenters are running with the Brampton narrative, calling drivers from the GTA city — which is known for having the highest insurance rates in the province — "a special breed," and joking that Brampton "is so wild that a car can drive without an engine" and that it serves as the "Ontario equivalent of Florida."

blogTO has reached out to Peel Regional Police seeking additional information about the crash.