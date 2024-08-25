Locals confused after Toronto installs four bike lanes on street

Local residents in one Toronto neighbourhood expressed confusion this week after the City installed additional cycling lanes on a street with two existing bike lanes — however, it looks like the changes were made for a valid reason.

In a photo submitted to blogTO by a resident, four bike lanes are shown on Douro Street between King and Shaw Streets in Liberty Village.

The resident, who referred to the installation as a "planning error," alleged that there were no announcements to residents in the area about the extra bike lanes, and that having four in total seemed a bit "excessive."

However, the City told blogTO that the added bike lanes are only temporary and are part of a cycling detour that opened on Monday.

According to the City's website, a portion of the existing bi-directional cycle track on Douro Street is being relocated to accommodate the completion of the development at 1071 King St. W.

The staging area closes Douro Street south of King Street to motor vehicles, but mains a bi-directional cycling detour from the existing Douro cycle track, around the staging area on the east side of Douro Street to connect with King Street.

The installation, the City says, was needed to improve safety around the construction staging area, and was approved by council on April 17.