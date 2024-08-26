Tense moment that delayed the TTC captured on video

Tense moments on the TTC are unfortunately nothing new in Toronto, and over the past several years, multiple heated fights have been captured on video throughout the transit system.

Thankfully (and unlike other incidents), this latest altercation did not turn out violent, but did impact service on a TTC streetcar route this past Thursday.

A video of the heated dispute was uploaded on TikTok by user @nuocmamiiiii, and has already garnered over 150,000 views and hundreds of comments.

"If you're wondering why the 504 was 15 minutes delayed today this is why. Lady refused to get on the streetcar unless the driver helped her," the original poster captioned the video.

The clip shows a woman with a walker standing on an accessibility ramp leading to the 504 King streetcar, while a man sternly encourages her to get on or get off.

"No seriously, how about you shut the f*ck up, and get off. You didn't accept the help from the driver, he came here and helped you already," the man yells. "You didn't want his f*cking help, so f*ck off."

After a bit of back and forth between the man and the woman, another commuter approaches the pair. "Madame, either out or in. We have to move," the other passenger says.

"I have fucking places to go. I have a f*cking hospital appointment to get to. So either get the f*ck on or get off. Get on or get off," the man continues.

Finally, the man begins to pull on the woman's walker, and she boards the streetcar, resulting in a small cheer from the passengers who were waiting to get on the vehicle.

According to the original poster, the woman refused to board the streetcar because she was trying to "hold the driver accountable" for not helping her board the vehicle.

The video resulted in lots of mixed reactions, with some sympathizing with the woman and others with the passengers waiting to get home.

"I feel if someone needs the extra service they should call the TTC Wheel-Trans as clearly she should have," one comment with over 300 likes reads.