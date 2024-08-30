Porsche museum and race track under construction near Toronto might be delayed

Excitement is building for the hotly-anticipated Porsche Experience Centre Toronto (PEC) now under construction just outside Toronto as part of Pickering's 20-acre Durham Live entertainment complex.

But the public may want to pump the brakes on that enthusiasm for now, as the project currently appears to be behind schedule.

First announced by Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. in 2022 with a projected 2024 opening, there is still much work left to do at the site of the new attraction, which will feature a museum and speed track stretching over two kilometres that is designed to show off the performance of Porsche vehicles.

The PEC will be the tenth such attraction worldwide and the third in North America after Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Once complete, it will offer visitors access to a collection of current and historic exhibition vehicles, along with a cafe and gift shop.

With the closest location over 1,200 kilometres away, the PEC aims to draw in automotive enthusiasts from well beyond the Greater Toronto Area, though prospective visitors may have to wait a bit longer to experience it for themselves.

While the project website still lists the 2024 opening, a new update shared by the official X account of the City of Pickering's Economic Development Office suggests that it is now targeting a 2025 completion, bumped back from a targeted debut this fall.

So now it’s expected to open in 2025 and not fall 2024? — Future Durham (@FutureDurham) August 29, 2024

A recent construction update posted on Facebook suggests that a 2024 opening might not be possible at this stage.

blogTO has reached out to Porsche Canada seeking an update on the attraction's opening timeline.