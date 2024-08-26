New laws and rules coming to Ontario next month

Multiple new laws and regulations in Ontario are set to change next month that will affect local residents as well as students in other parts of the country.

The Ontario government and Canada's federal government will both be introducing a few new rules this September, and here are some of the ones that you should keep on your radar.

Cell phone and vaping ban in schools

As of September, Ontario students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be asked to keep their phones on silent and out of sight for the entire day.

Back in April, the provincial government announced its comprehensive plan to reduce distractions in the classroom and "improve the health of children" by strengthening provincewide measures to counter the rise of cellphone distractions within classrooms.

Students in Grades 7 to 12 will not be permitted to use their cell phones during class time unless explicitly directed by an educator. As part of the new policy, social media websites will also be removed from all networks and devices, and report cards will include comments on students' distraction levels in class.

The Ontario government is also strengthening rules around students caught using or carrying vapes or cigarettes.

Starting this September, students will be required to surrender these products and parents will immediately be notified of the situation. The province also announced $30 million in the 2024 Budget to install vape detectors and other security upgrades in schools.

Beer and wine in convenience stores

Starting Sept. 5, all eligible convenience stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages as part of the province's plan to expand its alcohol beverage marketplace.

After Oct. 31, 2024, all eligible grocery and big-box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages, including in large pack sizes.

As part of its agreement with The Beer Store, the province is providing the retail chain with up to $225 million to make the necessary investments over the next 19 months to support a stable transition to a more open and convenient marketplace, including funding to protect jobs.

International student work hours

Starting this September, international students will be able to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week.

Back in April, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada introduced reforms to the International Student Program in an effort to ensure that students were protected from fraud and financial vulnerability.

At the time, Minister Marc Miller announced that the temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus would come to an end on April 30, and would not be extended.

This fall, the federal government will be changing the number of hours students may work off campus per week to 24 hours to "ensure they focus primarily on their students," while having the option to work, if necessary.