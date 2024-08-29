Someone made an elaborate model of Toronto and you can 3D print it for free

If you've ever wanted to showcase your love for Toronto in your home, you can now print a meticulously designed 3D model of the city for free.

The elaborate model, which comes in a variety of sizes, was shared on Reddit on Wednesday and quickly amassed over 600 upvotes and dozens of comments.

The creator of the 3D model, Micropolitan, is a design startup located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The startup creates three-dimensional map artwork for printing, and also sells models of San Francisco, Cincinnati, and San Diego.

According to the startup's website, each model is designed by hand, using a combination of data and reference imagery.

"We use LiDAR and refine the architecture, block by block, using digital sculpting tools and satellite imagery," the company's website reads.

"The models are then optimized for detail preservation while keeping the file size manageable for everyday computers."

The Toronto model is available in a small size for free download and print, but if you're looking for a larger model, you'll have to purchase a membership, which ranges from $12 to $90 per month.

After printing, you can display the model on tabletops, shelves, or hang it up on a wall using mounting strips. The startup notes that the models look best when lit from the side, so displaying them near a window, lamp, or downlight will have the 3D features pop the best.