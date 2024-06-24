City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
eglinton lrt

Toronto LRT project just celebrated a huge new construction milestone

Even if we more than likely won't be able to board the Eglinton Crosstown LRT anytime this year, the forever-under-construction transit route's 9.2 km-long addition has just moved onto another phase of work.

On Monday, the Province of Ontario and Metrolinx commemorated the completion of underground tunnelling for the western portion Crosstown West Extension, a line that will run another seven stops from the main LRT's existing western terminus at Mount Dennis station.

The two gigantic tunnel boring machines, named Rexy and Renny, emerged through the final wall of their journeys at the end of April and May, respectively — marking the end of what could be considered the most substantial part of the extension's completion.

With the colossal pieces of equipment now removed from their extraction shaft, work can commence on the tunnel portal itself that future LRT vehicles will travel through between subterranean and above ground portions of the line.

Another, much smaller tunnelling project will also now be able to kick off on the eastern end of the route, which will be only 500 m in length — but will cost $255 million — between Mount Dennis and Jane stations.

The trips that Rexy and Renny just wrapped up, meanwhile, were a whopping 6.3 km each, side by side, and included the removal of 1.2 million tonnes of soil and rock from between just east of Renforth Drive to just past Royal York Boulevard.

