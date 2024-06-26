Toronto now has the fastest-growing population out of any city in the U.S. and Canada

If you think Toronto has felt busier than ever lately, you're not wrong, as a new report just named us the fastest-growing metropolis across all of Canada and the U.S.

The academic study, published this month by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)'s Centre for Urban Research & Land Development, puts the 6ix at the top of the list for population acceleration in 2023, outpacing any other city in almost the entire continent.

According to the data, we welcomed an astounding 125,756 new people into the city centre between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, or 221,588 if you look at the GTA overall.

Comparably, the largest population jump in any U.S. city proper was only 21,970 over the same time span (in San Antonio, Texas), or 152,598 if looking at larger census metropolitan areas (in the Dallas area).

Most of Toronto's spike can be attributed to rapid immigration, with the federal government increasing newcomer targets in the last few years, welcoming a record number to the country and pushing Canada's population to more than a staggering 41 million.

Last year marked Canada's largest surge of inhabitants — a substantial 3.2 per cent increase — since the baby boom of 1957, stemming mostly from temporary immigration, according to StatCan.

"Without temporary immigration, that is, relying solely on permanent immigration and natural increase (births minus deaths), Canada's population growth would have been almost three times less, +1.2 per cent," the agency wrote earlier this year.

Economists warn Canada is caught in a 'population trap' and must slow immigration https://t.co/FTMxjtjkTc — blogTO (@blogTO) January 16, 2024

In their cities report, TMU researchers noted that it is "extraordinary how Canadian central cities and metropolitan areas outperformed their American counterparts" as far as growth of their citizen bases over the study's timeline, with the Great White North being home to eight of the top ten fastest-growing places last year.

They also state that major hubs in the U.S. are actually losing residents, including L.A. and NYC. Meanwhile, all of Canada's 48 metropolitan areas saw increases.

"What is surprising is the lack of awareness south of the border of how rapidly Toronto is becoming an economic powerhouse mainly built on robust immigration from many countries," the article continues, adding that a whopping 49 per cent of the the GTA's population was born outside Canada at the time of the research.