Posted 2 hours ago
royal canadian mint new coins

Royal Canadian Mint's new releases include a coin with a jaw-dropping price tag

Posted 2 hours ago
The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a bunch of new collector coins with beautiful designs, and one in particular will cost you a pretty penny.

The first new coin pays homage to the 25th anniversary of the founding of Nunavut, which officially became a Canadian territory on April 1, 1999.

royal canadian mint new coins

Nunavut/Royal Canadian Mint

The $20 fine silver coin celebrates Nunavut with a design on its reverse that conveys the territory's spirit. The coin, which sells for $109.95, was designed by a young Inuk artist named Aija Komangapik, who was born and raised in Iqaluit.

The Hunter, a $30 fine silver coin, features the beautiful work of Kwakiutl artist Jason Henry Hunt. The pure silver, selectively gold-plated piece includes designs that originate from the Kwakiutl (Tsaxis) peoples of the Kwakwaka'wakw nation in British Columbia. The coin is available for $229.95.

royal canadian mint new coins

The Hunter/Royal Canadian Mint

The most jaw-dropping and pricey coin of the Mint's new releases is The Crowns, a pure gold coin selling for $4,699.95.

The coin marks the anniversary of King Charles III's coronation with a viewing of the Canadian Royal Crown.

royal canadian mint new coins

The Crowns/Royal Canadian Mint

The Canadian Heraldic Authority created a new Canadian Royal Crown in April 2023. His Majesty King Charles III approved it as a "perennial emblem" resembling the country's identity.

The new crown can be found on the reverse of this 99.99 per cent pure gold coin.

For those who enjoy the beauty of nature, the newest coin in the Mint's Colourful Birds collection is worth checking out. This coin features the American Goldfinch and is decorated with cheerful pops of yellow and purple. The Mint adds that the positioning of the bird on this coin is unique because it creates the illusion that you're standing among the aster flowers right next to the finch. This coin costs $119.95.

royal canadian mint new coins

American Goldfinch/ Royal Canadian Mint

If you're looking for more unique coins, you may want to check out the Mint's international page, which showcases unique pieces from mints around the world with some very unusual designs.

You can find all of the Royal Canadian Mint's new releases here.

Lead photo by

Labrynthe / Shutterstock.com
