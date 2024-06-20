Ontario woman warns others to check cars for this mark after terrifying experience

An Ontario woman is warning other drivers throughout the province to keep a watchful eye when approaching their vehicle, due to a malicious trick that involves marking an unsuspecting victim's car door handle.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @rolafarhat22, has already amassed over 350,000 views in just two days.

"If you're in London, Ontario, right now, I need to share the weirdest thing that just happened to me after work. So I'm walking to my car after my night shift, and I notice a little piece of fabric tied to my door handle," Rola explains in the video.

"So I was like 'Hmm that's a little weird,' but I didn't think too much of it so I was just kinda Snapping my friend as I was walking to my car," she continues. "As I was filming that Snap I noticed this man kinda walking towards me and there was nobody else in this parking lot."

Frightened by his behaviour, Rola began to speed up towards the car, which prompted the man to run to the passenger side door. Luckily, she managed to get into her vehicle in time and lock the doors.

Rola says the man became "agitated," and repeatedly tried to open up all the car doors and eventually started banging on the roof. She managed to reverse her car and film the man walking away nonchalantly.

"I really have no idea what his intentions were and what he could've gained from this whole thing but just stay safe out there," Rola said, explaining that she immediately went to the police station right after the incident occurred.

Back in 2021, another TikTok out of the U.S. amassed over 23 million views when it showed a car door with a string tied to it. The video, uploaded by @ice.lemon.water, was captioned, "WTF is this a joke? Somebody better not get kidnapped."

Dozens of Ontario residents took to the comments section under Rola's video to claim that they also had similar experiences.

"Oh my gosh, a coworker was telling me an identical story about a young girl she knew. Hamilton Ont., she too thankfully locked her car doors as soon as she got in the car too! Scary," one person wrote.

"I think the purpose of the fabric is so you take the time to untie it before getting it, which gives that person time to grab you. Terrifying. I'm so glad you're safe," another comment reads.

"This is very scary, glad you are safe. Please have security or another co-worker walk out with you," one user said. "Such a scary world we are living in right now!!"