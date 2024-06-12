Ontario's summer forecast shows it will be even hotter than usual this year

It could be a sizzling summer 2024 for Ontario as experts predict "higher-than-normal temperatures" to descend on much of the country this coming season.

The latest seasonal outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was released on Tuesday, forecasting above-average temperatures across the vast majority of the country.

A map released by ECCC shows a vast area spanning from the Maritimes to as far west as Alberta, where the probability of above-normal temperatures soars to 100 per cent. Ontario is smack-dab at the centre of this region.

1/2 For #summer 2024, we expect above-average temperatures throughout most of country. These conditions are likely to result in other severe #weather events.



The government weather agency warns that these conditions, combined with forecasts for below-normal precipitation across most of Canada, are a particularly dangerous combination for wildfires.

ECCC states that "Spring has already brought drought conditions and wildfires to British Columbia and Alberta," conditions which could affect air quality here in Ontario this summer.

"We are already facing record-breaking climate conditions, with wildfires and extreme heat becoming more frequent," reads a release from ECCC.

The forecast echoes an earlier annual summer forecast from The Weather Network released at the tail end of May.

Like ECCC's promise of above-normal temps, The Weather Network's Ontario summer forecast calls for "hot and humid" conditions spanning much of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area.