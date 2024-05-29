Ontario's summer forecast for 2024 has arrived and here's what to expect

It is shaping up to be a gross and sticky summer in Ontario, according to a new forecast that predicts hot and human conditions expected to engulf the region for much of the coming season.

The Weather Network's annual summer forecast paints a sunny picture for the province, one that goes against weather patterns seen in previous years.

Following the El Nino system that contributed to an unseasonably mild winter, the continent is rapidly shifting back to La Nina conditions. But unlike typical La Nina events that bring cooler temperatures, this year's is already bucking the trend, and — according to The Weather Network — "developing in a way that is unlike any previous La Nina event."

Ontario's summer forecast calls for "hot and humid" conditions spanning much of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area.

Your 2024 #SummerForecast might be just what you are hoping for if you have plans to be by a lake or pool for much of the summer. However, there is a catch. ☀️🌻 https://t.co/gRb6JkAKZY — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 29, 2024

Extended heat waves could blanket the region, with The Weather Network specifically mentioning areas of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor and London.

Summer may begin with periods of cooler weather in June, but the mercury is predicted to soar in the weeks and months that follow. The Weather Network warns that "heat will build through July and August and linger into September."

That heat will include bouts of dry weather that have the potential to fuel wildfires across the province, especially in heavily forested areas in Northern Ontario. That smoke is expected to affect conditions across the province and create the risk of smog in major urban centres like Toronto.

Interestingly enough, this same extreme heat that is anticipated to dry out the province is also forecast to bring with it strong summer storms.

These storms themselves would be something of a two-way street, bringing strong rains that would quench these fires and improve air quality, along with lightning that could just ignite new fires.