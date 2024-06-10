Beloved Toronto business faces uncertain future after 25 years

The road ahead is uncertain for one long-running Toronto business, including new ownership and the possibility of redevelopment looming.

For 25 years, Master Mechanic High Park has been the go-to spot for locals to get their much-needed tune-ups with a smile — known equally for their quality of service as the positive messages frequenting their billboard.

Owners Josie and Mike, along with their dog, Charlie, are largely to thank for the business ascending to the status of institution in High Park, so, when Josie shared an Instagram post announcing their retirement, regulars were understandably shocked.

In the heartfelt caption of the video, Josie announces that she, Mike and Charlie will be retiring from the shop by the end of June — which quickly led some to believe the shop was shutting down for good.

Not to fear, though — Master Mechanic High Park isn't going anywhere. Not yet, that is.

Wayne Cole, VP of Operations at Master Mechanic, confirms to blogTO that, while it's owners are retiring, the shop will stay open to serve the community under new ownership.

In spite of this, there's another complication on the horizon that could signal an end for master mechanic — a Lamb Property Group proposal that would see the plot (and, thus, the business) rezoned into a residential building.

The property, Cole tells blogTO, has been purchased by the developers, but construction and demolition have yet to commence.

In fact, the development has been delayed, with Master Mechanic signing a year-long lease on the land, prolonging their fated lifetime at 2 Howard Park.

While the end is not yet in sight for Master Mechanic, it is coming, leaving plenty of locals heartbroken at the loss of the beloved business, but for the time being, Master Mechanic is here to stay.