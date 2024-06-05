City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
harry styles mural toronto

A mural of Harry Styles is being torn down in Toronto to protect public safety

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The loss of a giant Harry Styles mural near Toronto's Yonge and Dundas intersection is a sign of the times, which a reliable source tells me are lyrics from one of the English pop singer's songs.

A colourful Harry Styles mural has graced the exterior of 38 Dundas Street East since 2022, the latest in a series of artworks on this facade going back years. But, for whatever reason, the removal of this mural seems to be resonating, as many are taking to social media to lament its demise.

The building was one of two purchased by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in 2023 as part of its future expansion plans. Behind the mural, the property at 38 Dundas East was in an advanced state of decay and had been deemed a hazard to public safety by the City.

Back in March, construction hoarding was installed around the building in advance of its demolition. Demolition would begin weeks later, in late May, and has been documented by many social media users along the way.

By early June, much of the structure had been torn down.

Citytv even captured a timelapse of the building's demolition, while one employee of the company posted a reel on Instagram showing the demo activity with the caption "not crying."

TMU has not yet revealed plans for the future of the site, which includes the adjacent building to the north at 277 Victoria Street, home to the iconic Sam the Record Man sign.

Lead photo by

alex_virt
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A mural of Harry Styles is being torn down in Toronto to protect public safety

People are losing it over videos of Brampton driver who got their sports car stuck in tree

Bank of Canada lowers key interest rate to 4.75 per cent

Here's how to get around Toronto during a TTC strike

One TTC service will still operate as usual during looming strike

Huge invasion of enormous venomous spiders could soon 'parachute' into Ontario

Royal Canadian Mint's new releases include a coin with a jaw-dropping price tag

It will be a huge headache to get to popular Toronto beach for at least a month