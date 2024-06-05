A mural of Harry Styles is being torn down in Toronto to protect public safety

The loss of a giant Harry Styles mural near Toronto's Yonge and Dundas intersection is a sign of the times, which a reliable source tells me are lyrics from one of the English pop singer's songs.

A colourful Harry Styles mural has graced the exterior of 38 Dundas Street East since 2022, the latest in a series of artworks on this facade going back years. But, for whatever reason, the removal of this mural seems to be resonating, as many are taking to social media to lament its demise.

The Harry styles mural in Toronto is gone 💔💔💔 gone but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/aI8IKnOWjO — x - Maya 🇵🇸 🐻 (@ilyasamsHOEnov) June 4, 2024

The building was one of two purchased by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in 2023 as part of its future expansion plans. Behind the mural, the property at 38 Dundas East was in an advanced state of decay and had been deemed a hazard to public safety by the City.

Back in March, construction hoarding was installed around the building in advance of its demolition. Demolition would begin weeks later, in late May, and has been documented by many social media users along the way.

As it was — Rodney (@_ChanFace) June 1, 2024

By early June, much of the structure had been torn down.

It’s just a sign of the times. — Wesley Reibeling (he/him) (@Weslincolnr) June 5, 2024

Citytv even captured a timelapse of the building's demolition, while one employee of the company posted a reel on Instagram showing the demo activity with the caption "not crying."

TMU has not yet revealed plans for the future of the site, which includes the adjacent building to the north at 277 Victoria Street, home to the iconic Sam the Record Man sign.