Cost of Toronto's Ontario Line subway has ballooned to over $1.74 billion per kilometre

Toronto's future Ontario Line subway has been making bold visible progress since construction began, with multiple properties razed in a matter of weeks for new stations.

But, as impressive as the seemingly expedient work is on the surface, costs are adding up just as quickly behind the scenes.

According to a project update from Metrolinx, the pricetag for the 15-stop, 15.6 km-long transit route has gone through the ceiling in recent months, now totalling around $27.2 billion — a whopping 43 per cent more than estimates from just a few years ago.

The provincial government told Global News, which leaked details of the not-yet-public report on Friday afternoon, that the increase accounts for operations and maintenance expenditures over the next 30 years, along with the expropriation of private properties for the line and other factors, including "post-contract contingencies" and "unexpected lifecycle costs."

The mostly subterranean line was initially pitched as an $11 billion cost to taxpayers, a number that jumped to between $17 billion and $19 billion in 2022 following the awarding of contracts for various parts of the work.

