People are losing it over videos of Brampton driver who got their sports car stuck in tree

An Ontario motorist has become the butt of a joke online after somehow careening their car at high speeds into a tree in a Brampton parking lot this weekend.

Footage from the incident, which took place on Sunday evening, has been making its sounds on social media, depicting the unreal sight of a bright yellow Dodge Challenger-type vehicle atop the remnants of a very damaged conifer at the edge of the quiet lot.

In one clip, a bystander laughs and narrates, pointing at the incident's aftermath behind him while joking about "just another day of bad driving in Brampton."

Meanwhile another video, this one taken from the road, shows the muscle car's destroyed front end, its right front tire balancing the vehicle precariously on top of the broken tree trunk.

As hundreds of people have flocked to the comments sections to mock the driver and question how he got his licence, others have taken a more serious tone, concerned about the number of accidents in the area.

"Thank God it was a tree and not a person!" one person wrote. "And our insurance goes up every year because of this stuff," added another about the region's ever-increasing premiums in the midst of an uptick in thefts, collisions and more.

Another added, "The mayor of Brampton doesn't seem to care that this is daily thing with multiple crashes and multiple people just getting their licences just by paying. This is why many now avoid going to Brampton or near the city. It's becoming a crash zone."

A third video shared on Tuesday night reignited the conversation, showing a different angle to the crash as it occurred, with the operator speeding through the parking lot and losing control around a turn at the pavement's edge.

It appears to be a very avoidable, irresponsible and thus quite comical accident in which no one was harmed.

Peel Regional Police confirmed the event to blogTO Wednesday, saying that just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to "a single motor vehicle collision into a tree in a parking lot near Charolais Boulevard and Moffat Avenue in Brampton."

"One of the two occupants of the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution. The investigation is still continuing and there are no charges as of yet," they added.