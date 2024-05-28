There's a new worst road in Ontario but Toronto's nightmare street is still up there

Toronto's nightmarish Eglinton Avenue is ranked the worst road in Toronto in the CAA's annual roundup of the worst roads in Ontario, but the city's most laughed-at thoroughfare still falls short of the lowest-scoring roads in the entire province.

Now in its 21st year, the CAA's annual Worst Roads campaign invites drivers to cast their votes and rank the worst roads based on factors like potholes, congestion, poor road signs and other safety concerns.

It was Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton that topped this year's voting, followed by a very familiar inclusion on this annual top ten.

Here are Ontario's top 10 worst roads:

Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto Barton Street East, Hamilton County Road 49, Prince Edward Hurontario Street, Mississauga Bloor Street West, Toronto Cedar Street North, Uxbridge Finch Avenue West, Toronto Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto Laclie Street, Orillia

The CAA also ranked the worst streets in major regions and municipalities across the province, with Eglinton Avenue West unsurprisingly claiming the top spot in Toronto's top five.

Here are Toronto's top 5 worst roads:

Eglinton Avenue West Bloor Street West Finch Avenue West Lake Shore Boulevard East Sheppard Avenue East

Eglinton Avenue (East and West) is a perennial inclusion on the CAA's Worst Roads list, voted in by frustrated commuters who have spent over a decade dealing with traffic and construction related to the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Eglinton Avenue East claimed the #1 position for worst road in the entire province back in 2019, and is a regular inclusion on the annual list.

However, it wasn't always this way. For years, Dufferin Street held the honour of Toronto's worst, and was ranked the most terrible street in the entire province for three consecutive years from 2012 through 2014.