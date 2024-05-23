Work has started on 'missing link' tunnel connecting two Toronto transit stations

Passengers connecting between the TTC's Line 2 subway and either the UP Express or certain GO train lines will soon have a much smoother and safer experience thanks to a long-awaited pedestrian bridge that is finally now under construction.

Metrolinx announced this week that work on the pedestrian "missing link" between Toronto's Dundas West Station and Bloor GO/UP Station is now officially in progress. Once complete, commuters will no longer have to walk the approximately eight minutes it takes to get from one stop to the other.

The agency has also provided some new renderings of what residents can expect it to look like.

The agency notes that hundreds of people per day currently switch between the lines in a journey that most of them will likely agree is unnecessarily inconvenient given how close the stations physically are, and how common-sense a seamless connection between these essential transit lines would be.

Traversing the underground tunnel will take just two minutes, cutting out the need for customers to have to exit one station and walk outside to enter the other.

The upgrade, which has been decades in the making, will be especially helpful to anyone carrying bags to or from the airport, those with mobility issues, or, you know, anyone in a rush who will appreciate not having to waste precious minutes of their day.

In conjunction with the new One Fare program, it should make things much easier for commuters linking between the two systems.