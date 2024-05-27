City
rainbow road toronto

Toronto is now home to the longest rainbow road in the world

The longest rainbow road in the world was unveiled in Toronto over the long weekend, adding a colourful new destination to the city ahead of Pride Month.

The new installation from acclaimed queer artist Travis Myers dubbed The Long Walk to Equality stretches a sprawling 600 metres, or just under 2,000 feet, across a path at Hanlan's Point on the Toronto Islands.

Designed in partnership with Skittles as part of its mission to promote acceptance for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, the installation was unveiled on Saturday morning in a celebratory atmosphere — despite a torrential downpour — attended by community representatives and local drag performers.

While a few people have compared this vibrant new road to the famous Rainbow Road featured in the Mario Kart series, the installation's location at Hanlan's Point means that this is a car (and go-kart)-free road designed for pedestrians and cyclists.

The permanent new installation can be found at Hanlan's Point, — a place that bears significance for Toronto's LGBTQ+ community as the location of Toronto's first-ever Pride celebration.

WaterfrontBIA/X
