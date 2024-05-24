City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
east don trail project toronto

Toronto will soon open a cool new bridge with an industrial-chic look

An impressive new bridge is nearly complete near Toronto's Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton intersection, soon to close a missing link in the city's pedestrian and cycling network.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and the City of Toronto are working together on closing a gap and linking two disconnected stretches of the East Don Trail.

The East Don Trail Project will soon complete a missing link within the East Don Corridor, between the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area, the Lower Don Trail System and the Gatineau Corridor Trail.

A bridge-tunnel combination will soon connect these sections, and the first major addition is now looking close to completion.

New images show progress for the link's new bridge spanning Metrolinx-owned tracks near the Bermondsey Transfer Station. Made of pre-weathered steel, this new feature boasts an industrial-chic aesthetic that beautifully contrasts against the lush greens of the Don Valley.

The bridge is just the first phase in the project, and will be followed by a pedestrian-cycle tunnel that will be constructed just over a half-kilometre south of the bridge, connecting with a future trail buried below the rail corridor.

The federal government and the City of Toronto are each contributing $11.25 million for the East Don Trail project.

Lead photo by

Lucky One Projects via @TO_Cycling_Ped/X
