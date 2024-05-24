Toronto will soon open a cool new bridge with an industrial-chic look

An impressive new bridge is nearly complete near Toronto's Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton intersection, soon to close a missing link in the city's pedestrian and cycling network.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and the City of Toronto are working together on closing a gap and linking two disconnected stretches of the East Don Trail.

The East Don Trail Project will soon complete a missing link within the East Don Corridor, between the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area, the Lower Don Trail System and the Gatineau Corridor Trail.

A bridge-tunnel combination will soon connect these sections, and the first major addition is now looking close to completion.

New images show progress for the link's new bridge spanning Metrolinx-owned tracks near the Bermondsey Transfer Station. Made of pre-weathered steel, this new feature boasts an industrial-chic aesthetic that beautifully contrasts against the lush greens of the Don Valley.

Phase One of the East Don Trail implementation is ongoing between the Forks of the Don and Bermondsey Rd, with the recent installation of a corten steel pedestrian-cycle bridge over the Metrolinx rail corridor near the Bermondsey Transfer Station. (1/3) 📸: Lucky One Projects pic.twitter.com/1ykrBE2Ygp — Toronto Cycling and Pedestrian Projects (@TO_Cycling_Ped) May 23, 2024

The bridge is just the first phase in the project, and will be followed by a pedestrian-cycle tunnel that will be constructed just over a half-kilometre south of the bridge, connecting with a future trail buried below the rail corridor.

A pedestrian-cycle tunnel will also be installed 550 m south of this location to connect the future trail under the rail corridor. The East Don Trail project is a partnership between the City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. (2/3) 🗺️: @TRCA_HQ pic.twitter.com/Ui5bg2qjor — Toronto Cycling and Pedestrian Projects (@TO_Cycling_Ped) May 23, 2024

The federal government and the City of Toronto are each contributing $11.25 million for the East Don Trail project.