A Toronto park is about to be totally transformed and here's what it will look like

Toronto's David Crombie Park is getting an enormous overhaul, and more gorgeous renderings of what residents can expect the new and improved green space to look like have just been revealed.

The linear property, which spans from Lower Jarvis to Parliament Street, is perhaps most known for its colourful basketball court (of Drake video fame) and off-leash dog park, as well as for its proximity to attractions like the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market.

But, the 1970s-built park has been looking a little worse for wear as some of its infrastructure reaches the end of its lifespan, spawning a revitalization that the City says will be "in response to the current and future needs of the community" after much public consultation.

Playgrounds and other aging fixtures will be updated, far more seating will be added, lighting and pathways will be revamped, and the whole space will be further greened with a lush and biodiverse array of flora and stunning landscaping design.

A new segment of park will also be added to the western edge, past Lower Jarvis.

Divided into seven connected blocks that will be taken on in phases, David Crombie Park will also be brought up to date as far as its accessibility, climate positivity, Indigenous placekeeping, and pedestrian and cyclist focus.

While the reimagined space will have more areas to gather, better (and safer) play structures, and an overall upgraded look and feel, some existing aspects will remain to honour former mayor Crombie and the eponymous park's history.

Most notably, the Brutalist concrete arch bearing the park's name will remain in the centre of its focal water feature, while the basketball court and soccer field will likewise stay to serve locals.

Healthy trees, the park's "material identity" (retaining walls and basic layout), and more will also stay essentially as is, with a focus on "preserving, revitalizing and uniting" the space.

The facelift, which will also take place alongside improvements to the cycling network in the area, is set to start next spring and finish up the following year.