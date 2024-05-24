City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario line bridge

Enormous bridge will carry new subway line across Toronto's most scenic valley

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Metrolinx has shared new images of the next major bridge coming to Toronto, planned as part of the Ontario Line subway that will bring 15 new stations along a 15.6-kilometre subway line running between Exhibition Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

The transit agency released new renderings on Friday showing off the new bridge, known as the Don Valley Crossing, that will carry the subway route over the scenic valley.

Metrolinx states that trains travelling north from Cosburn Station will emerge from the eastern embankment of the Don Valley using a tunnel portal at Minton Place, located south of the existing Leaside Bridge, and travel over the bridge to an elevated guideway running through the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

A second bridge known as the West Don Crossing will carry the subway line across the valley and over the E.T. Seton Park area, connecting the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park guideways and stations.

Only three sets of support piers are planned for the new crossing, made possible through the use of an advanced construction method known as balanced cantilever segmental construction. This will allow for a maximum span of 137 between bridge piers, and reduce impacts on the Don Valley during construction.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Enormous bridge will carry new subway line across Toronto's most scenic valley

Ontario's record-breaking $6.4B border bridge just feet away from huge milestone

Toronto will soon open a cool new bridge with an industrial-chic look

50 essential buildings in Toronto you need to know

An invasive moth is turning trees in Toronto brown

Work has started on 'missing link' tunnel connecting two Toronto transit stations

Here's why a fancy new Toronto bridge leads literally nowhere

People keep thinking they've seen deadly 'murder hornets' in Ontario