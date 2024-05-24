Enormous bridge will carry new subway line across Toronto's most scenic valley

Metrolinx has shared new images of the next major bridge coming to Toronto, planned as part of the Ontario Line subway that will bring 15 new stations along a 15.6-kilometre subway line running between Exhibition Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

The transit agency released new renderings on Friday showing off the new bridge, known as the Don Valley Crossing, that will carry the subway route over the scenic valley.

New renderings! Check out a glimpse of the future Don Valley Crossing bridge. Travelling north from Cosburn Station, Ontario Line trains will emerge from underground via a tunnel portal onto the new bridge which will carry them across the valley. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/eX2L5HelwH — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) May 24, 2024

Metrolinx states that trains travelling north from Cosburn Station will emerge from the eastern embankment of the Don Valley using a tunnel portal at Minton Place, located south of the existing Leaside Bridge, and travel over the bridge to an elevated guideway running through the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

A second bridge known as the West Don Crossing will carry the subway line across the valley and over the E.T. Seton Park area, connecting the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park guideways and stations.

Only three sets of support piers are planned for the new crossing, made possible through the use of an advanced construction method known as balanced cantilever segmental construction. This will allow for a maximum span of 137 between bridge piers, and reduce impacts on the Don Valley during construction.