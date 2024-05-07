A 7-kilometre stretch of the TTC subway will be closed for this entire weekend

Subway passengers will be forced to navigate a roughly seven-kilometre-long outage on the TTC's Line 2-Bloor Danforth for the entire weekend of May 25 and 26, 2024.

The TTC plans to shutter the easternmost portion of Line 2 for the duration of the weekend, halting subway service along a five-station stretch covering Woodbine to Kennedy Stations.

During the closure, shuttle buses will operate along the route, though these replacement shuttles never move riders as reliably, efficiently or comfortably as subway service.

Commuters will still be able to access all five stations during the closure to purchase/reload Presto fares and connect with surface routes.

Regular subway service is expected to resume in time for the start of the work day on Monday, May 27, by 6 a.m.

The upcoming weekend closure is just the latest in a series of closures that the transit agency attributes to 'track work,' a dreaded two-word combination that has cost Toronto commuters countless hours of added travel time over the years.

The upcoming closure follows a previously scheduled shutdown that was planned to occur last weekend on Line 1. The TTC ultimately scrapped its plans and announced that subway service would not be impacted during the busy Victoria Day long weekend.