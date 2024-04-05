Here is exactly where and when to view the rare total solar eclipse in Ontario

A rare celestial event will darken the skies over a stretch of the continent on Monday, April 8, and there are only a few days left to decide where to view the total solar eclipse in Ontario.

Folks across the province will be scrambling to the towns and cities falling under the path of totality, and you can make sure you have your locations and times down pat with a new map released by Instant Weather Ontario, highlighting where and when to experience the eclipse's path of totality in southern Ontario.

#ONStorm #ONwx 🌑 SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: Where to Experience Totality in Southern Ontario 🌕



We are just days away from the total solar eclipse on Monday. Over the next four days, our focus will be on providing you with everything you need to know about the upcoming celestial… pic.twitter.com/FuejvYlLsu — Instant Weather Ontario ❄️ (@IWeatherON) April 4, 2024

This graphic breaks down the exact start and end times of the total eclipse, though the event will last a couple of hours in total. Here is exactly where you want to be to witness the path of totality on Monday.

Leamington

Totality starts: 3:13:43

Ends: 3:15:50

Chatham

Totality starts: 3:15:17

Ends: 3:15:50

St. Thomas

Totality starts: 3:16:29

Ends: 3:17:48

Norfolk

Totality starts: 3:16:49

Ends: 3:19:50

Brantford

Totality starts: 3:17:49

Ends: 3:19:16

Niagara Falls

Totality starts: 3:18:18

Ends: 3:21:49

Hamilton-Burlington

Totality starts: 3:18:12

Ends: 3:20:02

Belleville

Totality starts: 3:21:37

Ends: 3:23:41

Kingston

Totality starts: 3:22:15

Ends: 3:25:19

Brockville

Totality starts: 3:23:28

Ends: 3:26:15

Cornwall

Totality starts: 3:24:58

Ends: 3:27:14

Toronto won't get quite as spectacular a show as these other southern Ontario towns and cities, but those staying in the city on Monday can still experience 99 per cent coverage.

There will still be plenty of great spots to witness the skies darken in Toronto, however, a questionable weather forecast could limit viewing potential on the big day.