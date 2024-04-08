City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
solar eclipse 2024

Here's where people actually saw the solar eclipse in Ontario

Overcast skies and cloudy conditions meant that Monday's rare total solar eclipse was a bust for many in the GTA, but there were some areas of the province where the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event was viewed in all its glory. 

While much of the province did get to experience the dramatic darkening of the sky and its accompanying cold breeze, there were a few notable cities that got the best view of the phenomenon. 

Unfortunately, Toronto was not in the eclipse's path of totality, but that didn't stop thousands from gathering in parks, balconies, public spaces, or virtually any area with a view of the sky. 

Despite some being underwhelmed by the event, others in cities like Cornwall got a beautiful view of the eclipse. 

Many of Monday's impressive photos were shot in Hamilton, where cloudy conditions subsided at the perfect moment to give eclipse-goers a sweet view of the event. 

One X user in Lion's Head also managed to capture several jaw-dropping images of the eclipse. 

Some of the best photos taken of the eclipse in Ontario were shot in Kingston, which was located directly in the path of totality. 

Toronto's next total solar eclipse is set to take place in 2144, 120 years from now. 

Lead photo by

@thelandofdustin
