Here's where people actually saw the solar eclipse in Ontario

Overcast skies and cloudy conditions meant that Monday's rare total solar eclipse was a bust for many in the GTA, but there were some areas of the province where the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event was viewed in all its glory.

While much of the province did get to experience the dramatic darkening of the sky and its accompanying cold breeze, there were a few notable cities that got the best view of the phenomenon.

Unfortunately, Toronto was not in the eclipse's path of totality, but that didn't stop thousands from gathering in parks, balconies, public spaces, or virtually any area with a view of the sky.

quick vid of the whole eclipse view from beautiful Cornwall, Ontario pic.twitter.com/MPQAYi5LEA — Louis Boulet (@Louis_Boulet_) April 8, 2024

Despite some being underwhelmed by the event, others in cities like Cornwall got a beautiful view of the eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse shot on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada). Absolutely breathtaking experience. 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/L1U83HcTjN — Terren Rule (@TerrenRule) April 8, 2024

Many of Monday's impressive photos were shot in Hamilton, where cloudy conditions subsided at the perfect moment to give eclipse-goers a sweet view of the event.

A bit of cloud cover, but still got a good view of the eclipse at my parents house in Hamilton, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/rgYzogUDOz — Rick Byers (@RickByers) April 8, 2024

One X user in Lion's Head also managed to capture several jaw-dropping images of the eclipse.

Solar eclipse as seen from Lion’s Head, Ontario, Canada, 3:20 pm EDT, April 8, 2024: pic.twitter.com/GlX1yMYPhf — 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 🎹🌲🐈🛸 (@colmanjones) April 8, 2024

Some of the best photos taken of the eclipse in Ontario were shot in Kingston, which was located directly in the path of totality.

Got a great view of the eclipse from Kingston, Ontario pic.twitter.com/joCu1ydcuD — TraderNickCFA (@nickchen66) April 8, 2024

Toronto's next total solar eclipse is set to take place in 2144, 120 years from now.