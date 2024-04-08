This is when the next total solar eclipse will take place in Toronto and Canada

"When is the next total solar eclipse in Toronto or Canada?" is the question on many people's minds following today's celestial non-event.

Unfortunately for Toronto, and much of Ontario, the ultra-rare total (or, in Toronto's case, near total,) solar eclipse was overshadowed by dense cloud cover, causing many disappointed skygazers to miss the eclipse's peak.

Here's the good news: there will be another total solar eclipse visible from Toronto and Canada in the future.

The bad news? It won't be until 2106, so your chances of catching it are slimmer than the corona you might have seen around the moon if you were lucky today.

In 2106, the path of totality will fall over Northern Ontario, so will only be partially visible from Toronto.

If you're hoping to experience another total solar eclipse from the city, it's time to get to work uncovering the fountain of youth, because that won't happen again until 2144.

If you're willing to take a vacation out west, there is another total solar eclipse coming in 2044, which will be visible from Alberta, BC, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse is coming up on August 12, 2026, and will be visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and some areas of Portugal.

There's also a less rare, though still awestriking total lunar eclipse on the horizon, which will be visible from the Americas on March 14, 2025.