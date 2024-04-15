Condo resident captures terrifying view from above Toronto high-rise fire

A two-alarm blaze broke out at the Maple Leaf Square condo complex in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon, and one resident of the building could only look (and photograph) down from above in horror.

Crews battled the fire in a 12th-floor unit of the condo tower at 55 Bremner Boulevard, which was reported just after noon and was eventually extinguished — causing substantial damage in the process.

One video of the blaze shows debris crashing down to York Street below as flames spit off a condo balcony.

But some of the most unique and terrifying views were those of the building's residents.

Photographer Wenxi Chen lives above the unit in question, and shared an absolutely gorgeous yet haunting image with blogTO, looking down at the billowing clouds of smoke and fire truck below, as other neighbours look on helplessly.

Chen also shared video from this dizzying angle.

A two-alarm blaze broke out at the Maple Leaf Square condo complex in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon - 📹 Wenxi Chen pic.twitter.com/nhnQh7rSgn — blogTO (@blogTO) April 15, 2024

There are no injuries reported as a result of the fire, however, photos of the scene shared following the blaze show substantial damage to the 12th-floor unit, as well as broken and scorched balconies of the floors above and below.

It is one of multiple high-rise fires in the city in recent memory.