City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
ttc subway closure april 2024

The TTC is shutting down 12 subway stations once again for this entire weekend

TTC subway service will grind to a halt for a dozen stations on the Line 2-Bloor Danforth this weekend, and Toronto residents might want to consider alternate means of travel for April 13-14, 2024.

The large stretch of track between St. George and Woodbine stations will be shuttered on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024, to accommodate ongoing track work.

The TTC has announced it will operate shuttle buses in place of subway service.

Here are all the stations that will shut down for the weekend:

  • St. George Station
  • Bay Station
  • Yonge Station
  • Sherbourne Station
  • Castle Frank Station
  • Broadview Station
  • Chester Station
  • Pape Station
  • Donlands Station
  • Greenwood Station
  • Coxwell Station
  • Woodbine Station

Among these stations, Bay, Sherbourne, Chester and Greenwood stations will be closed entirely throughout the weekend. All other stations listed will remain open for customers to purchase and load Presto fares and link up with surface transit.

Track work along this portion of the route has been ongoing for weeks, and has included nightly weekday closures in the days leading up to the weekend.

The upcoming two-day closure marks the second time in the last few weeks that the TTC has closed this exact stretch for a full weekend. The same 12-station leg of Line 2 was shuttered from March 30-31, 2024, making for challenging commutes during the Easter long weekend.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
