adelaide street toronto

Toronto street will soon have TTC streetcar service for first time in decades

Adelaide Street in Toronto will soon have TTC streetcar service for the first time in decades. 

In September 2022, the City of Toronto and TTC first started work on a series of infrastructure upgrades on Adelaide Street, including the replacement of a 100-year-old watermain and the City-owned portion of substandard water services from York Street to Victoria Street. 

The work also involves the reinstatement of the eastbound streetcar track system on Adelaide Street from Charlotte Street to York Street, and after years of construction, it looks like the project is really taking shape. 

On the week of April 8, the City announced the two remaining sections of streetcar track installation would resume on Adelaide Street, with the first section being between Yonge Street and Victoria Street, and the second section being between Sheppard Street and Bay Street. 

This portion of the work involved the contractor excavating the road, pouring a new concrete foundation, and installing the streetcar tracks.

According to the City's website, work on the streetcar installation is expected to be completed by April 19, meaning the return of TTC service along the street is closer to reality than ever before. 

In the meantime, Metrolinx is continuing to work with the TTC and the City of Toronto to build a permanent streetcar detour route along both Adelaide and Richmond streets, connecting via York and Church streets. 

Once complete, the 501 Queen streetcar will keep commuters moving through the construction of the forthcoming Ontario Line, and will also create a permanent route the TTC can use during special events or when road works are required.

Lead photo by

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
