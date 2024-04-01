People fight back against new Ontario law that lets animals be ripped to shreds

Animal lovers in Ontario are vehemently pushing back against a recent amendment to a law that they say will only perpetuate further animal cruelty in the province.

Proposed changes to the portion of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act that governs the training of hunting dogs have been causing issues since they were first floated last year, and many residents are disappointed to see them come into effect despite public opposition.

Now, animal advocacy groups have filed a formal request for a review of the legislation, which pertains specifically to the use of "train and trial" areas — facilities that forcibly confine local wildlife just to be hunted by dogs for practice, which it's pretty hard to deny is inhumane (and some would say unnecessary).

Though these centres were meant to be phased out over time and have thus dwindled in numbers since the late '90s, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry pushed through a move to allow more of them, rather than fewer of them, in Ontario.

This is simply inhumane! — Deborah Gibson (@luvcaffeine) June 2, 2023

"New train and trial areas were last approved to be established in 1997 and were intended to be phased out over time.... the FWCA does not allow for the issuance of licences for new train and trial areas or the transfer of a licence to a new owner/operator," reads the ministry's original motion from April 2023.

"Over time, the ministry has received requests for changes to allow dog train and trial areas to continue to persist, including allowing for licence transfers in response to aging licence holders, as well as new licences to be issued."

But, organizations like Animal Justice — one of the ones behind the application for a review of the new Act — say that it is only a select few hunting lobbyists, and not the general public, who supports these facilities at all, let alone their expansion.

"In penned hunts, hunters cage sensitive coyotes, foxes and rabbits inside large pens so they can be used as live bait. The hunters set dogs loose on the animals, who have nowhere to hide, and can be injured or killed," Animal Justice wrote in a release on the subject.

"The vast majority of Canadians oppose torturing and killing animals for sport, and penned dog hunting is nothing more than a disturbing form of entertainment for a small group of extremist sport hunters."

Though the legislation has been passed, the group notes that no new permits have been issued yet, meaning there is still time to prevent the law from going backwards.

The request for a review of the new train and trial rules, which was filed in late March under the Environmental Bill of Rights, has yet to be reviewed by Ontario Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith.