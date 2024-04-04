City
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
value village toronto

Kitty litter box with nasty surprise inside stuns Toronto Value Village customers

City
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A recent trip to Value Village left one customer in shock after they spotted a kitty litter box for sale with a nasty surprise left inside.

The shopper posted photos of the litter box — technically a litter genie disposal system — in the "Value Village Rants & Raves" Facebook group, with what looks to be dried-up cat droppings from a previous feline user.

"At least clean it up before rolling it out… ugh, Value Village in North York, gross!" they said in the post's caption.

A sticker on the litter box shows that it was priced at $7.99.

value village toronto

The customer, as well as Facebook commenters, were shocked that staff at the North York Value Village put the item on the shelf as is.

Commenters were stunned to see that someone would donate the item without cleaning it out and that the store didn't seem to notice.

"Call the health department," wrote one person. "WTF" stated another. 

The thrift company has recently been in the headlines for its questionable pricing practices on items like burnt-out candles, Dollarama items and more.

The store has also been slammed for its hygiene regulations, as shoppers spotted used personal bath and body products — such as shampoos and body lotions — on shelves across Canada.

In a previous interview, a former Value Village employee highlighted the issues she had with cleanliness and hygiene practices at the location where she worked.

"We did have a spray bottle of some cleaner and a rag. They were mainly used to clean the table at the end of our shift. Clothes are not washed. Pockets not searched. Items are not cleaned," the former employee claimed.

On its website, the company says it allows pet supplies to be donated. The website does not provide further guidelines for customers about cleaning items before dropping them off at a Value Village location.

Savers, the parent company of Value Village, for comment did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos by

Barby Moyen via Value Village Rants & Raves/Facebook
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Kitty litter box with nasty surprise inside stuns Toronto Value Village customers

Doug Ford says he 'smashed a dozen cannolis' with political rival

People are already worrying about the weather forecast for the solar eclipse in Ontario

Toronto Humane Society warns how to keep pets safe during 2024 solar eclipse

Last chance for Canadians to cash in on $2.5 million Dollarama settlement

Toronto can expect to be choked out with wildfire smoke again this summer

Niagara Falls is shutting down several streets for the enormous eclipse crowds

Toronto driver caught with a fake 3D-printed licence plate