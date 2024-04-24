Shocking video shows another brazen robbery at Toronto jewellery store

Toronto police have arrested three men and are looking for additional suspects after yet another brazen jewellery store smash-and-grab robbery that occurred in the city on Monday.

Police allege that on Monday, April 22, 2024, officers responded to a robbery call in the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue area.

A group of suspects said to be travelling in a stolen vehicle were captured on security camera raiding a jewellery store wearing masks and armed with weapons including hammers and pepper spray. Police allege the suspects made off with "a quantity" of stolen jewellery.

Police have shared shocking security footage of the incident that supports the allegations.

Following the events seen in the video, responding officers from 55 Division say they located several suspects nearby, who are alleged to have fled the scene only to be arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Three of the five suspects were arrested and charged with a list of offences.

Police further allege that, at the time of the arrests, a stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray and some of the stolen jewellery were recovered.

Three men from Toronto — Jahvon Nurse, 26, Malachi Holness, 19 and Fils-Aime Clerge, 18 — were charged with a long list of offences related to the case.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday morning.

This is just the latest in a string of high-profile jewellery store robberies occurring across the Greater Toronto Area in recent months, including several incidents in malls and shopping plazas since 2023 that were caught on film.