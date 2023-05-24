Video shows thieves smash into Toronto jewellery store in brazen daylight robbery

A brazen daylight smash-and-grab robbery caught on video is making the rounds on social media, showing a group of thieves breaking the windows of a Toronto jewellery store near Yonge and Steeles.

The video appears to show a pair dressed head-to-toe in black clothing robbing the World of Jewellery store located in the Iranian Plaza at 6101 Yonge Street in North York.

Broad day jewelry store robbery in North York yesterday pic.twitter.com/8ZWVp6DCxJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) May 24, 2023

One of the pair wields a snow shovel to smash the outer window of World of Jewellery, while the other thief fills a backpack with an unknown quantity of valuables.

During the encounter, a bystander can be seen defending themselves with a mop as one of the thieves swings their shovel in an apparent attempt to dissuade onlookers from intervening.

The duo then fled the scene in a waiting white Tesla sedan driven by a third suspect as shocked onlookers stood by in disbelief.

Waiting in traffic during the day😂 — CB SKNY (@justsayCB) May 24, 2023

The apparent lack of care by the thieves in taking the time to hide their faces but fleeing in a flashy car with licence plates clearly visible to bystanders has some commenters wondering if the getaway Tesla was, in fact, stolen.

That car belongs to Brad from Whitby when they look it up lmao — CB SKNY (@justsayCB) May 24, 2023

Like most jewellery stores, the storefront is protected by metal bars behind the windows. However, this security measure did not prevent the thieves from snatching up items from the store's window display.

Police confirmed to blogTO that "On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6:32 pm, we responded to a Theft Just Occurred."

"It's reported that at approximately 6:20 pm, a jewellery store was broken into by way of breaking the front windows. The investigation is ongoing."

blogTO spoke to an employee of the jewellery store by phone, though the owners have not yet provided a statement on the robbery or details about the value of the goods stolen.