Here's what the rare solar eclipse looked like in Toronto

The masses descended on parks, porches, balconies, and anywhere else with a view of the sky on Monday to witness the rare (near) total solar eclipse over Toronto.

As predicted, the western slopes of Riverdale Park East proved one of the busiest vantage points on Monday afternoon, the park's bowl shape offering the perfect place to see the sun blacked out from the sky just before 3:20 p.m. against a panoramic skyline view.

Crowds at Riverdale Park are ready for the 2024 solar eclipse! #Eclipse2024 #SolarEclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/aXFNkzANQC — blogTO (@blogTO) April 8, 2024

Cloud cover was concerning in the hour before the big event, but that didn't stop hundreds from lining the hill to see the eclipse and its effects on the city skyline.

The crowds at Riverdale Park are getting even bigger for the 2024 SOLAR ECLIPSE #SolarEclipse2024 #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/7mIHv5Nrar — blogTO (@blogTO) April 8, 2024

Check out what the eclipse looked like from Toronto's Riverdale Park in this photo gallery.