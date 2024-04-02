Condo project earning reputation for raining construction debris in Toronto

Just one year after a high-profile construction accident, a condo project in downtown Toronto is at the centre of controversy once again.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police notified the public about a hazard near the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

Pieces of glass are falling from a condo building under construction at Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.



According to police, pieces of glass began falling from a condo under construction at the busy intersection at approximately 1:30 p.m. As a result, northbound lanes on Spadina at Bremner are currently closed, and southbound traffic on Spadina is also closed at Front Street.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries. Police are advising pedestrians and motorists to stay out of the area and consider using alternate routes.

Concord Canada House, located at 23 Spadina Avenue, is a two-tower structure currently under construction near the intersection. In April 2023, the construction site made headlines when a scaffolding accident resulted in traffic lights being knocked down, heavy traffic, and two pedestrian injuries.

Multiple residents in the area managed to capture videos of the aftermath of the incident, which shows the collapsed materials scattered across a pedestrian walkway.

In a previous statement to CP24, Reliance Toronto, the general contractor on the site, confirmed that a temporary building structure used to build walls and floor slabs fell.

"Safety is our highest priority. We are, of course, concerned by this incident and the people affected on the ground. We are thankful that there were no serious injuries," a statement at the time read. "The matter is under investigation by the police and the ministry and we are cooperating in any way we can."