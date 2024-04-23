Some Canadians fed up with constant complaints about the country

Lots of Canadians are fed up with the affordability situation in Canada, and others are now fed up with people complaining about the affordability situation in Canada.

There's been a lot to complain about for some Canadians dealing with a difficult economy rife with problems like the cost of living and the lack of housing affordability.

However, one post on X has received a bit of backlash, with some social media users exhausted by all the complaints.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, rental housing demand will not be met anytime soon, and rents will rise while vacancy rates are expected to fall. Meanwhile, buying a home is something many Canadians will never be able to do.

Housing is just one factor causing Canadians to rethink their place in the country; food costs are another.

A story Daily Hive published about many Canadians planning to leave the country was posted on X. That story stemmed from a Reddit thread — which is now part of a private subreddit — with over 1,000 comments about the sentiments of Canadians wanting to escape the cruel economic conditions in Canada.

The Reddit user who started the thread said they don't see Canada as a "viable place to raise a family."

In response to the story, some posters asked questions like, "And go where?"

Someone else said, "Don't let the door hit you on the ass on your way out."

I love the arrogance of people thinking somewhere else is better. I was in Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro and the UK this last month and a half. People always think somewhere is better. Everyone was saying how they wanted to move. — Interitus (@Interitus) April 15, 2024

One user still believes that "Canada as a whole is still the best place to live in," adding, "The grass is always greener on the other side."

A recent story echoed the grass-is-greener idea, focusing on BC residents who weighed the pros and cons of moving to Alberta.

Many seem happy with Canada but think it could improve if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is voted out.

i love this country. i will never leave. it will take a while to undo justin trudeau's stupidity but it starts by kicking him out. — Jojo (@jojojojojobz) April 15, 2024

Are you one of the Canadians fed up with the country, or do you feel there are no better alternatives?