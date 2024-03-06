City
Toronto sunsets will soon be after 7 p.m. for the next 6 months

If seasonal depression has got you down, you won't have to put up with less sunlight and shorter days for much longer. 

While the sun has been regularly setting between 6 p.m. and 6:12 p.m. over the past few days, all that is about to change thanks to Daylight Saving Time

Whether you love it or hate it, clocks are set to spring forward on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., meaning no more commuting home from work in the dark and more sunshine to keep you going. 

As a compromise for more sun, you might have to endure some extra fatigue and sleepiness on Sunday as your body slowly adjusts to the time change. 

On March 10, the sun will rise just a bit later at 7:37 a.m. and set at 7:18 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. By April 14, the sun will start setting past 8 p.m. 

If you love the later sunsets, you'll be pleased to hear that Toronto won't actually see another sunset before 7 p.m. until September 30 — giving you six long months to soak in the brighter days.

Lead photo by

Phil Marion
