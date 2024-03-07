Toronto neighbourhood always smells like sewage and locals are blaming condos

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection has been a mess of construction for seven years, and it's not the only issue locals have grown weary of.

Construction has been a thorn in the community's side for years, and even a recent reprieve from the cacophony of heavy machinery was short-lived, as a new construction job commenced just a few weeks later.

A post in a private community Facebook group for the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood highlights even more issues for the construction-plagued intersection: a pervasive sewage smell, and regular flooding of properties in the immediate vicinity.

The post, reading "Dear e condos, you smell like sewage, stop flooding. Gross," has sparked a conversation among locals, who say it's much more than just the 2019-completed condo complex that smells foul in the vicinity of the Yonge-Eglinton intersection.

"I thought it was the Y&E mall," says one response. "To me it always has a stench when I walk the sidewalk there."

Another commenter says that they always assumed the local stench was emanating from a pub on Yonge Street.

The top comment on the post offers up an explanation as to why the intersection has developed such a stinky reputation, saying that the issue can be traced to "problems with the water table at Y/E going back more than a century."

The area resident explains that a high water table "has caused issues for the new Egl. Metrolinx station which is one of the problems delaying the opening."

She argues that "The infrastructure 'underground' was not built to hold all these new condos," adding that much of the water infrastructure in place "is over 150 years old and the upgrades needed to modernize are tremendous."

A hotspot for new residential towers, the poster is just one of many locals near Yonge and Eglinton warning planners that "the area is now over capacity."

Another response corroborates this explanation, with the commenter saying, "We were told the same thing after our backup. Sewage pipes bursting and floods along Broadway. Too many condos, extreme, over development causing serious issues."

"The land is not able to withstand the pressures," the user continues. "I remember one extremely large condo had water pumps going day and night for years to try and get the ground solid enough to build. Scary stuff."

So next time you're strolling through Yonge and Eglinton and catch a whiff of vile excrement, you can blame aging infrastructure and the condo boom as you plug your nostrils and shuffle on.