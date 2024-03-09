Toronto's 75-year-old dancing crossing guard isn't slowing down any time soon

As you approach the intersection of Queen and Shaw on any given day, you're likely to be greeted by a swell of upbeat music and a shock of colour in the form of 75-year-old crossing guard (and ray of sunshine in human form), Kathleen Byers.

Whether you've crossed the West Queen West intersection once or it's a part of your daily commute, chances are you've had your day instantly improved by Kathleen's rainbow garb and dancing in the middle of the street.

Or you thought she was a little bit off her rocker, which she doesn't mind.

The 75-year-old wife, mother of six, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of seven and certified Toronto icon has been guarding different intersections in the city since 2003, with a brief break between 2014 and 2020, but, she says, Queen and Shaw is her place.

Community is at the heart of what Kathleen does, so the self-described "West-End girl," who grew up not far from the neighbourhood she currently serves, and, she tells blogTO, she revels in the opportunity to engage and protect the community.

So, why does she do it?

"Simply put, that's who I am!" Kathleen says, adding that she doesn't want her fun-loving nature to be misinterpreted as flightiness, though.

"I take my job very seriously," she tells blogTO, "to be on time, be prepared with my vest and stop sign, always be friendly and personable."

But, Kathleen believes, having fun with your work is integral to doing a good job — especially when being seen is an integral part of your work.

So, she dons her brightest clothing ("I have always dressed colourfully"), straps a speaker blaring cheerful tunes around her neck, and takes to her corner, choreographing her dance moves while she waits for the lights to change — her time to shine.

"I love to welcome everyone in a playful way," says Kathleen. "I say music is the bread of life."

Located across the street from CAMH and along the route many families take while walking to school, Kathleen has heard from a number of her neighbourhood regulars just how significant her impact is.

"I have daily interactions with people, and many have said it makes them feel [like], 'today will be okay, or today will be a good day,'" she tells blogTO.

"I also love hearing stories from the children, some need to talk about their boo-boo’s or show me a missing tooth," she says, telling the story of a child who gifted her a half-eaten piece of candy, which she still cherishes, keeping it safe and sound in her memory box.

After over two decades of her crossing guard career, Kathleen isn't slowing down any time soon.

"I will know when I’ve had enough to pass the baton to someone else. That’s not in the immediate future you know, I’m only 75!"

And I, for one, am thankful for that fact, because Toronto is made immeasurably brighter by Kathleen's shine.