The ticket for this common driving mistake to soar to over four times more in Toronto

Drivers committing an offence that is far too common in downtown Toronto could soon be facing fines of more than four times as much as they currently do as the City moves to better manage traffic on its streets.

As part of a new Congestion Management Plan, Toronto's Infrastructure and Environment Committee is recommending that, among other changes, the standard penalty for "blocking the box" be hiked more than four-fold, from $90 for the offence to $450.

Originally, it was proposed that the ticket be upped to at least $260, though the goal was for it to be even higher.

The motion, which Council considered and voted in favour of during a March 20 meeting, flags the "blockage of signalized intersections and illegal blockage of bike lanes" as key priorities for getting things moving, as they "not only create a safety issue for vulnerable road users, but also have a negative impact on transit and other vehicles congested on the road."

For those who don't know, "blocking the box" is when a motorists proceeds to enter an intersection even when it is gridlocked to the point that doing so will put them in the middle of the road, blocking through traffic and/or pedestrian crossings.

Now that the hike has the green light from council, it will go to the provincial government for approval.

Other parts of the Congestion Management Plan include potentially issuing larger tickets to repeat offenders, streamlining delivery processes for businesses across the city, and upping road occupation permit fees issued to developers and others "with the intent on recovering the full cost of a road closure including the congestion impacts."

Drivers should also be aware that the City just implemented higher charges for illegal parking — the ticket for parking without paying on municipal property is now $75 as of December, up from just $30.