Study shows Toronto is worse at flirting than these other Canadian cities

A new study reveals that Toronto is falling behind other Canadian cities when it comes to having rizz — a slang word short for "charisma" that is defined as "style, charm, or attractiveness," and the "ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner."

The word, often associated with younger generations, emerged from gaming and internet culture and was popularized through social media platforms. It was even crowned Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023, after amassing billions of views on its hashtag on TikTok.

In order to find out which Canadian city was leading the country's "rizz race," online language learning marketplace, Preply analyzed Google Trends search volume data and analyzed 23 of the highest-volume rizz-related queries in the country.

Based on search volume per capita, the study found that Toronto ranks #3 out of Canada's charisma capitals with 2,651 searches, trailing behind Vancouver in second place with 3,455 searches and Burnaby in first place with 4,291 searches.

The study also analyzed the top rizz-related search per city, and found that Toronto residents searched the term "how to flirt" the most. Toronto still managed to trail ahead of cities like Richmond and Calgary, who were 4th and 5th on the list of top Canadian rizz cities, respectively.

On the lower end of the spectrum, Quebec City was found to have the least rizz out of all the cities analyzed (with only 985 searches), and other GTA cities like Brampton and Mississauga also landed at the tail end of the list.

According to the study, the provinces with the most rizz-related searches per capita are: