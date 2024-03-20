People who moved to Canada compare what's better in their home country

People have various reasons for moving to Canada, but making the move still comes with a couple of surprises.

The country is set to hit the 41 million population mark sometime in April, most of which is due to the influx of immigrants.

According to Statistics Canada, in the third quarter of 2023, 96 per cent of the population growth was due to international migration, and only 4 per cent could be attributed to the natural increase, which is the difference between births and deaths.

Moving to Canada can mean better opportunities, but regardless of where they're from, newcomers will inevitably go through mini culture shocks and perhaps the realization that some things are better back home.

So people had a lot to share when Reddit user u/CatimusPrime123 asked, "For those that moved to Canada from a developed country, what is worse about Canada than your home country?"

Among the most common answers were housing, cost of living and food. Who knew that food in Canada was that… mediocre?

Many expressed disappointment in the quality and lack of options, with one stating, "Moved from the U.K. Married a Canadian. Food quality is better back home. More variety at grocery stores back home. Convenience [store] food there is great. In Canada, it sucks."

It appears to be a sentiment shared by others.

In keeping with the food theme, others aren't crazy about the liquor laws, either.

"Paternalistic liquor laws esp in backwards provinces like Manitoba. Good God, at one time you couldn't even be trusted to move a beer to another table in a bar," one person said.

"I went back to Ireland for a visit and my friend invited me out of the bar so they could go for a smoke. I said 'just give me a minute to finish my drink,' and they were like 'why don’t you bring it with you?' In that moment, I realized I had truly assimilated to abide by Canada's nanny state liquor laws," another added.

Others were not impressed with Canada's urban planning and public transit systems compared to other countries.

One user from France stated that their country has better urban planning and a more "accessible culture" that is less expensive.

People might move for job opportunities, but someone also pointed out that Canada has a "less diverse" job market due to its size.

And when it comes to doctor appointments, other countries seem to fare better.

Canadians might be known for being polite, but others argue that although they're friendly, they’re generally more aloof.

"Canadians are lovely but reserved and more easily offended," stated one commenter.

Another said, "This one is controversial but for years, I have found Canadians to be more passive-aggressive than Irish people. Canadians can be lovely to your face and be horrible behind your back. If someone from Northern Ireland doesn’t like me, I know about it, and I'd prefer it that way. I think this dynamic is slowly changing."

(In true Canadian fashion, one user apologized for this behaviour.)

But one commenter came to Canadians' defence, stating, "The 'two-faced' comment is mainly due to politeness. If we don't like you, we're not going to act like an asshole just to let you know that. Canadians are above that."

What are some things that are better in your home country?