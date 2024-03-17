People in Ontario could get part of $1.8 million settlement in Nissan class-action lawsuit
If you've ever leased or loaned a car from Nissan, you may be able to cash in on a hefty settlement.
Law firms McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Landy Marr Kats and Du Vernet, Stewart announced on Friday that a proposed settlement has been reached in two class-action lawsuits — the first against Nissan Canada Inc., Nissan Canada Financial Services Inc. and Nissan North America Inc. in Ontario, and the second against Nissan Canada Inc. in Quebec.
The lawsuits allege that the popular car brand is liable for damages resulting from an incident in which it received an anonymous email from an unknown individual claiming to have information about customers. The individual demanded a ransom be paid to return the data.
According to the law firms, Nissan denies any wrongdoing, and none of the lawsuit's allegations have been proven.
The car brand has instead agreed to settle the lawsuit for $1,820,000.
You can claim a chunk of the settlement if:
If the proposed settlement is approved by the courts, Canadians who have suffered damages, losses, costs, and/or unreimbursed expenses caused by the data incident would be eligible for reimbursement of up to $2,500.
You'll have to have documentation or proof of damages to claim that chunk of change. If you don't have proof, you can still submit a claim and would be entitled to $35 for reimbursement of lost time.
To stay up to date, check out the class action site here.
JuliusKielaitis/Shutterstock
Join the conversation Load comments