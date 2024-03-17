Everyone on the internet is trashing the Toronto accent again

Back in October, a clip of a Toronto woman speaking passionately on a podcast enamoured, captivated — and at the same time — confused people from all over the world.

That same viral video has picked up steam once again after being shared on X (formerly Twitter), inviting users from all over the world to share their two cents about the "Toronto accent."

The video, which most recently amassed over 22 million views on the social media platform, came from an interview with Toronto resident Plushh on the Seeking Success Podcast.

The original clip, which instantly became a hit on TikTok, has also amassed over six million views, 11,000 comments, and thousands of reposts, with people from all over the globe lip-syncing to the sound.

In the video, Plushh discusses the importance of supporting and taking care of one's mother, especially if one has reached a certain level of financial freedom.

"What I don't like is if the business is true and you left your moms in the hood, somebody go smoke that yute," she said. "You don't leave your moms nowhere. You have money and you left your moms there? Yo, you're sick to my stomach."

While some immediately fell in love with the accent, others called it "hilarious," "unserious," and "incomprehensible." Many comments specifically tagged Drake, and suggested that the Toronto rapper should use the audio as a sample in his next track.

Although many people were fascinated with the accent, dozens of Toronto residents poured into the comments section to stress that the majority of people who live in the city don't have this accent.